Abstract

AIM: To test the hypothesis that severe acute poisoning by alcohol and drugs is more frequent at higher rather than at lower ambient temperatures.



METHOD: This was a prospective observational study performed in a prehospital setting under marine west coast climate conditions. Data from the Emergency Medical Service in Hamburg (Germany) and data from the local weather station were evaluated over a 5-year period. Temperature data were obtained and matched with the associated rescue mission data which were divided into the following groups: 1) alcohol poisoning, 2) opioid poisoning, 3) poisoning by sedatives/hypnotics, multiple drugs, volatile solvents, and other psychoactive substances. Lowess-Regression analysis was performed to assess the relationship between ambient temperature and frequency of severe acute poisoning. Additionally, three temperature-ranges were defined in order to compare them with each other with regard to frequency of severe poisoning (<10 °C vs. 10-20 °C vs. >20 °C). The severity of emergencies was assessed using the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA) scoring system.



RESULTS: In 1,535 patients severe acute alcohol or drug poisoning associated with loss of consciousness, hypotension, and impaired respiratory function was treated (alcohol: n=604; opioids: n=295; sedatives/hypnotics/multiple drugs: n=636). Compared to mild temperatures (10-20°C), the frequency of poisoning increased in all three groups at higher temperatures and decreased at lower temperatures (p<0.01). No significant correlation was found between severity of emergencies and temperature.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results suggest a continuously increasing probability of occurrence of severe acute poisoning by alcohol and drugs with rising temperature.

