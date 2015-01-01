Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Although laryngohyoid fracture indicates the applied neck pressure and is an important finding in hanging individuals, the reported rate varies widely and its true incidence remains controversial. We used computed tomography (CT) studies to investigate the incidence of laryngohyoid fracture in hanging individuals and identify factors contributing to such fractures.



METHODS: Considered for inclusion in this study were 107 attempted or successful hanging individuals subjected to CT studies between 2005 and 2019. After excluding 19 whose images were inadequate for evaluation, 88 subjects were included. Body suspension was complete in 20, partial in 49, and unknown in 19; 54 (61.4%) individuals died. Two radiologists performed image analysis and recorded the presence and site of laryngohyoid fractures. Multiple logistic regression analysis was used for factor analysis of laryngohyoid fractures; it included the gender, the age (< or ≧ 40 years), the type of suspension (complete or incomplete), and the outcome (death or survival).



RESULTS: Of the 88 subjects, 35 (39.8%) presented with laryngohyoid fractures on CT images; the superior horn of the thyroid cartilage was fractured in 32 (91.4%) of the 35. Age was the only factor significantly related to laryngohyoid fracture (odds ratio = 2.85, 95% confidence interval = 1.08-7.52).



CONCLUSIONS: In hanging individuals, the incidence of laryngohyoid fracture on CT images was 39.8%. The superior horn of the thyroid cartilage was the most frequent fracture site.



KEY POINTS: • The incidence of laryngohyoid fracture on CT images of hanging individuals was almost 40%; the superior horn of the thyroid cartilage was the most frequent fracture site. • In older hanging individuals, attention must be paid to laryngohyoid fractures on CT images.

