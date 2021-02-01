Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Given that the presence of insurance may affect the risk of suicide mortality in cancer patients, we aimed to examine the association in a population-based study using the Surveillance, Epidemiologic, and End Results (SEER) database. STUDY DESIGN: A retrospective analysis of data from the SEER database.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective study using the SEER database. Hazard ratios (HRs), adjusted HRs (aHRs), and 95% confidence intervals (95% CIs) of suicide death were calculated using Cox proportional hazard models to evaluate the risk of suicide mortality among the cohorts.



RESULTS: Multivariable analysis revealed that cancer patients without insurance had an increased risk of suicide death compared with patients with private insurance (aHR, 1.37; 95% CI, 1.01-1.72), whereas no significant result was observed in patients with any Medicaid (aHR, 1.10; 95% CI, 0.93-1.30; P = 0.27). In addition, the stratified analysis indicated that the risk of suicide death in patients in the uninsured and Medicaid groups presented with localized stage of disease (aHR, 1.32; 95% CI, 1.02, 1.69), White (aHR, 1.34; 95% CI, 1.05, 1.71), and American Indian/Alaska Native and Asian/Pacific Islander (aHR, 1.89; 95% CI, 1.08, 3.30) were greater than insured patients.



CONCLUSION: Overall, our results indicated that insurance status was a statistically significant predictor of suicide death in patients with cancer. Healthcare providers should identify those patients at high risk of suicide and provide appropriate mental health and psychosocial oncology services in time.

