Citation
Codjoe L, Barber S, Ahuja S, Thornicroft G, Henderson C, Lempp H, N'Danga-Koroma J. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
PURPOSE: There are significant documented inequalities for the Black community in the UK in relation to mental health care. Research has also indicated that cultural difference exists in pathways into, and engagement with, mental health services. To reduce inequalities and improve engagement with mental health services, it is important that professionals utilise culturally appropriate community networks to increase mental health awareness and reduce stigma. This systematic review considers research in Black faith settings, with two linked aims to review the evidence for the effectiveness of (i) mental health interventions, and (ii) other health stigma interventions as the latter have been implemented in Black faith settings. The review identified 'active ingredients' of interventions for this population that can be applied in future work. The authors seek to draw from the mental health and wider health stigma literature to inform the design of the ON TRAC project, a collaborative partnership between King's College London, South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust and Black faith community groups in Southwark and Lambeth, London, in this currently under-researched area.
Language: en
Keywords
Intervention; Mental Health; Black community; Faith community; Stigma