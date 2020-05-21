Abstract

PURPOSE: Psychiatric emergency hospital admissions for distinct psychiatric disorders and length of inpatient stay in the hospital during the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak have not been thoroughly assessed.



METHODS: A retrospective study was performed analyzing claims data from a large German Hospital network during the COVID-19 outbreak (study period: March 13-May 21, 2020) as compared to periods directly before the outbreak (same year control: January 1-March 12, 2020) and one year earlier (previous year control: March 13-May 21, 2019).



RESULTS: A total of 13,151 emergency hospital admissions for psychiatric diagnoses were included in the analysis. For all psychiatric diagnoses combined, emergency admissions significantly decreased during the study period with mean (interquartile range) incidence rate ratios (IRRs) of 0.68 (0.65, 0.71) and 0.70 (0.67, 0.73) as compared to the same and previous year controls, respectively (both p < 0.00001). IRR ranged from 0.56 for mood affective disorders (F30-F39) to 0.75 for mental disorders due to psychoactive substance use (F10-F19; all p < 0.00001). Mean (standard deviation) length of hospital stay for all psychiatric diagnoses was significantly shorter during the study period [9.8 (11.6) days] as compared to same [14.7 (18.7) days] and previous [16.4 (23.9) days] year controls (both p < 0.00001).



CONCLUSION: Both emergency hospital admissions and length of hospital stay significantly decreased for psychiatric disorders during the COVID-19 outbreak. It needs to be assessed in further studies whether healthcare systems will face increased demand for the provision of mental health care in the nearer future.

