Abstract

Our purpose was to compare the clinical and injury characteristics of concussion patients with a receded near point of convergence (NPC) vs those without a receded NPC. Concussion patients were seen within 14 days of injury. We compared those with receded a NPC (>6 cm) break point distance and those with a normal NPC distance on symptom, behavioral, and clinical assessments. We also compared NPC break points between those who did/did not recover within 28 days of injury. 123 patients completed the assessment. 77/123 (63%) of participants demonstrated a receded NPC when tested within 14 days of injury. Those with receded a NPC break point (n = 77; mean = 14.9, SD = 1.5 years; 47% female) were significantly younger than those with a normal NPC break point (n = 46; mean = 15.7, SD = 1.7 years; 46% female). The receded NPC break point group had a significantly greater proportion of patients reporting headaches (86% vs. 61%), as well as significantly greater cognitive (mean = 13.4, SD = 8.7 vs. mean = 8.8, SD = 8.6), somatic (mean = 10.0, SD = 5.9 vs. mean = 6.9, SD = 6.6), and overall (mean = 23.7, SD = 13.6 vs. mean = 15.8, SD = 14.4) symptom severity. Our multivariable model indicated among all potential predictor variables, more severe somatic symptoms were significantly associated with a greater NPC break point (β = 0.26; 95% CI = 0.01, 0.52). The group who went onto experience persistent symptoms had a significantly greater NPC break point at initial evaluation than those without persistent symptoms (mean = 9.7, SD = 7.5 cm vs. mean = 7.0, SD = 4.0 cm). Those with a receded NPC break point at initial evaluation showed an increased symptom burden, most notable with somatic symptoms, compared with those without a receded NPC break point.

Language: en