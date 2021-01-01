Abstract

Background

In recent years, Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) have been significantly progressed, opening novel horizons in reducing traffic accidents. Driver gender can be an affecting factor in the utilization of these systems. The purpose of this study is to review articles examining the effect of gender on the use of ADAS technologies.



Methods

This systematic review was conducted in Scopus, Science Direct and PubMed databases using defined key-words in 2018. The retrieved articles were managed and screened through PRISMA-P protocol using EndNote X7 software. The extracted variables were divided into three categories of reaction, behavior, and outcome and also the relevant subgroups. The results for each subgroup were qualitatively and quantitatively analyzed to obtain a definite conclusion for each category.



Results

Totally, 1039 articles were retrieved from which 27 were included. The analysis of results in reaction category indicated that in almost all of the variables, there was no significant difference between male and female drivers. In the behavior category, gender showed a significant effect on variables within the subgroups of driving speed, longitudinal distance, and lateral motion. The gender had also significant effect on the variables of the outcome category.



Conclusions

The present review showed that there was no significant difference between male and female drivers in reaction to sudden traffic events alarmed by warning systems. However, in terms of driving behavior, males behaved more dangerous than female. The findings also revealed that the number of crashes in critical situations was higher for female drivers.

Language: en