Almallah M, Hussain Q, Reinolsmann N, Alhajyaseen WKM. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2021; 78: 180-193.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Driving simulators are useful and effective tools for conducting studies in the field of traffic safety. Simulation sickness (SS) and the sense of presence (SP) are two well-known factors that could affect the results of the driving simulator experiments. This study investigated the relationship between SP and SS in a medium-fidelity driving simulator. Additionally, the impact of the road environment (urban arterials or rural expressways) on these subscales was investigated. Data was collected by means of self-reported questionnaires, which were conducted after the participants have driven the simulation scenarios in a fixed-base medium-fidelity driving simulator. A total of 125 drivers participated in this study.
Driving simulator; Motion sickness; Presence; Roadway environment; Simulator sickness; Speed