Abstract

Several studies have clearly shown that texting on a mobile phone increases crash risk (e.g. Dingus et al., 2006; Victor et al., 2014). However, the frequency of texting while driving still remains high (e.g. Vollrath, Huemer, Teller & Likhacheva, 2016). One reason may be that drivers are convinced that they are able to manage this dual task due to their competency in driving and texting. From a theoretical point of view, this may be true within limits - two well-learned, automatically processed tasks may require so few resources most of the time that interferences may not occur. In order to test this assumption, a study with a standardized driving simulator task (the lane change task, LCT; Mattes, 2003) was done with n = 40 drivers selected for their driving experience and tested for their texting abilities. The effect of driving experience (high vs. low) and texting competence (high vs. low) on driving performance was examined in single (driving only) and dual-task (driving and texting) conditions. Additionally, a subjective assessment of one's task performance was obtained. Texting on the mobile phone significantly impaired driving performance. While driving experience did not have an influence, the deteriorating effect of texting was significantly less pronounced in highly competent phone users. Interestingly, this objective effect was not found in the subjective assessment. Drivers with a high texting competence felt as impaired as drivers with a low texting competence. This is in line with the finding that even in this simple driving task their performance was still significantly deteriorated as compared to driving, only. Thus, it seems that the reason why people text while driving is not that they are not aware of the performance loss. However, this awareness of the possible risk does not seem sufficient to prevent them from texting while driving.

