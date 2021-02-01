|
Reinolsmann N, Alhajyaseen W, Brijs T, Pirdavani A, Hussain Q, Brijs K. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2021; 78: 308-325.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
Problem: Evolving sandstorms on rural expressways in desert countries impair drivers' contrast vision and increase the risk of serious crashes due to delayed speed adjustments. Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) such as Variable Message Signs (VMS) conveying warnings can be activated to address drivers' speed adaptation before entering a low visibility zone. To improve drivers' understanding of the hazard, a sandstorm animation visualizing turbulent sand and its consequences was designed and compared with a general warning pictogram, which is applied if no specific weather pictogram is available. Moreover, minimum warning distances of the VMS to the low visibility zone were tested (e.g., 300 m or 500 m).
Adverse weather; Display design; Driving simulator; Minimum warning distance; Speed reduction