Abstract

Introduction

Distracted driving is a major risk factor for motor vehicle crashes, especially for young drivers. This study examines factors that contribute to the exposure of young drivers to distracted driving behaviors.



Methods

Data from the 2015 National Survey on Distracted Driving Attitudes and Behaviors was used to determine the influence that perceived safety, likelihood to do or say something, social norms, and demographic variables have on self-reported cell phone distracted driving. Our population included 16-24-year old drivers. Dependent variables were texting (reading and sending a text/email) and smartphone app use while driving. Rao-Scott chi-squared tests and multivariate logistic regression models were applied. Sampling weights were applied to create nationally representative estimates and all statistical tests accounted for complex survey design.



Results

Among young drivers who report cell phone use while driving, 42% reported reading a text, 33% reported sending a text, and 23% reported smartphone app use. Multivariate regression results showed that perceived safety had the strongest association with reporting texting and smartphone app use while driving. In addition, social norms and age-education were significantly associated with reporting sending a text/email and reading a text/email while driving, respectively.



Conclusions

The current study found significant relationships between attitudes and behaviors about cell phone use while driving and self-reported engagement in distracted driving.

Practical applications

Interventions with an emphasis on changing perceived safety and social norms for young drivers could be beneficial for reducing engagement in cell phone use while driving.

