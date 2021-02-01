Abstract

Exploratory factor analysis (EFA) is a widely used statistical method in traffic and transportation research, particularly for the development and validation of measurement instruments. This article critically examines current practices in conducting and reporting EFA in published transportation studies. One hundred and eighty papers published between 2016 and 2018 were examined, of which eighty-two were included in the present study after applying eligibility criteria. The review suggests that the quality of EFA reported in the field is routinely poor: (a) researchers fail to provide sufficient information to be able to adequately assess the appropriateness and quality of both the input data and the reported output; and (b) the decisions underlying the choices of EFA methods are not justified and rely mostly on procedures advised against, particularly the Little-Jiffy approach. In summary, a significant gap between current practice and experts' recommendations exists. We provide some guidelines that may help in conducting, reporting and reviewing EFA in transportation research.

