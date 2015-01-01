Abstract

Cyclists are vulnerable road users who are more likely than others to be involved and injured in accidents and crashes. To enhance cyclists' safety, governments around the world have introduced bicycle passing distance laws, yet research into the effectiveness of these laws is still limited. This study examines the changes in driver behaviour (passing distance, aggressive behaviour) and negative attitudes towards cyclists, as well as cyclist numbers on the roads following the introduction of a cyclist minimum passing distance law in Western Australia in 2017. The study employs a quasi-experimental design using self-reported survey data on driver behaviour and attitudes from two independent samples collected before (N (2016) = 302) and after (N (2020) = 426) the introduction of the law. Average daily cyclist numbers per month were retrieved from Western Australia's Mainroads Government Agency for 35 cycle counters on shared paths (803 data entries prior to the law and 737 data entries post its's introduction) and one cycle counter on a road in the CBD of the state capital (data entries for 349 days pre-law and 657 days post-law).



RESULTS showed that the introduction of the law was followed by an increase in self-reported passing distances by car drivers. However, the results also indicated that aggressive behaviour and negative attitudes towards cyclists had increased between 2016 and 2020, while cycling numbers remained stable. Taken together, the results indicate that the cyclist minimum passing distance law effectively addresses its targeted outcome, while it appears less effective and potentially counterproductive in addressing attitudes, related behaviours and cycling numbers in the short term. The findings have implications for policy makers looking to introduce cyclist minimum passing distance laws. Specifically, such laws may need to be rigorously enforced and to be accompanied with other interventions targeted at changing attitudes and norms concerning cyclists.

Language: en