Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Flight-related neck pain (FRNP) is a frequently reported musculoskeletal complaint among military helicopter aircrew. However, despite its prevalence and suspected causes, little is known of the underpinning pain mechanisms or the impact of neck pain on aircrews in-flight task performance. The biopsychosocial (BPS) approach to health, combined with the contemporary conceptualization of musculoskeletal pain, in which injury and pain are not necessarily synonymous, provides a relatively new holistic framework within which to consider the problem of FRNP in military helicopter aircrew. Combining these concepts, a new conceptual model is proposed to illustrate how biopsychosocial factors may influence pain perception, potentially affecting aircrews capacity to process information and, therefore, threatening in-flight task performance. Recommendations are made for considering the underlying pain mechanisms of FRNP to aid prognoses and guide the development of holistic evidence-based countermeasures for FRNP in military helicopter aircrew. Development of instruments able to measure psychosocial factors, such as self-efficacy and functional ability, validated in the military helicopter aircrew population, would assist this task.Vail RE, Harridge SDR, Hodkinson PD, Green NDC, Pavlou M. A novel biopsychosocial approach to neck pain in military helicopter aircrew. Aerosp Med Hum Perform. 2021; 92(5):333341.

