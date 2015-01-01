Abstract

To characterize inpatient rehabilitation services for children with severe traumatic brain injury (TBI), we included 254 children, whose parents/guardians reported receipt of rehabilitation within a 12-month follow-up period, from a multinational observational study. Children discharged to an inpatient rehabilitation or skilled nursing facility after acute care were classified into the "inpatient rehabilitation" group, and children discharged home after acute care were classified into the "non-inpatient rehabilitation" group. Multivariable regression analyses determined the associations of sociodemographic and clinical characteristics with rehabilitation groups. Children receiving inpatient rehabilitation had a shorter length of acute hospitalization. Children from the UK were less likely to receive inpatient rehabilitation compared to children from the US. Future studies are warranted to extend current findings by identifying the reasons behind differential access to inpatient rehabilitation among children with severe TBI.

