Voros V, Tényi T, Nagy A, Fekete S, Osvath P. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e598923.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
33868041
BACKGROUND: Despite of the decreasing suicide rates in many countries, suicide is still a major public health concern worldwide. Traditional suicide risk factors have limited clinical predictive value, as they provide little reliable information on the acute psychological processes leading to suicide. Aims: The aim of this analysis is to describe and compare the recently introduced two suicide-specific syndromes [Acute Suicidal Affective Disturbance (ASAD) and Suicidal Crisis Syndrome (SCS)] with the classic psychological features of pre-suicidal crisis and also to assess the clinical utility of the new suicide prediction scales in contrast to classical risk factors.
suicide prevention; acute suicidal affective disturbance; suicidal crisis syndrome; suicide prediction; suicide risk factors; suicide-specific syndromes