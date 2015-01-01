|
Hoffberg AS, Huggins J, Cobb A, Forster JE, Bahraini N. Front Res Metr Anal 2020; 5: e564193.
(Copyright © 2020)
33870046
BACKGROUND: Many academic institutions and journals disseminate research through social media to increase accessibility and reach a wider audience. "Visual Abstracts" are well-suited for social media dissemination, and have been adopted by some as a novel approach to increase engagement with academic content. Visual abstracts are a visual representation of key methods and findings from a traditional peer-reviewed publication. This study expands on previous research by examining the impact of visual abstracts compared to traditional text abstracts to disseminate research produced in a national research center focused on preventing Veteran suicide.
Language: en
social media; veterans; suicide prevention; altmetric; open science; randomized crossover design; twitter