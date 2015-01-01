Abstract

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the way people live, work, and socialize, and has perhaps even altered the reasons why they harass one another. To our knowledge, the present study is one of the first studies to address cyberbullying among university students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional objectives were to reveal the causes and types of cyberbullying that university students from East and Southeast Asia have experienced because of COVID-19, and to explore the relationship between cyberbullying and self-esteem. Of the 525 university students from different East and Southeast Asian countries and varied academic backgrounds who were invited to participate in the study, 310 students agreed and were included. Moreover, a sample of 400 Jordanian undergraduate students, who participated in cyberbullying against East and Southeast Asian students on social media, answered a questionnaire to reveal their reasons for engaging in bullying during the COVID-19 pandemic. This study also examined the relationship and differences between sex and nationality. The findings revealed that cyberbullying contributed to low self-esteem in students of East and Southeast Asian descent who were victims of bullying. Men were more likely to be bullies and cyberbullies than women. The bullies admitted that the main reason for cyberbullying was humor, and that they were unaware that their harsh or aggressive behaviors could be categorized as bullying. This study aimed to make a positive contribution to the scant literature on cyberbullying/cyber racism among university students in an Arab country. We believe our findings can help guide the formulation of policies and solutions that address cyberbullying, especially between resident and foreign students.

Language: en