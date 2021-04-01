|
Citation
|
Sadek MN, Ismail ES, Kamel AI, Saleh AA, Youssef AA, Madbouly NM. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2021; 138: 272-279.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to assess the structural alteration of corpus callosum (CC) in adolescent females with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and detect the relationship between these changes and BPD symptoms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Impulsivity; Borderline personality disorder; Corpus callosum; Diffusion tensor imaging