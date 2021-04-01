SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sadek MN, Ismail ES, Kamel AI, Saleh AA, Youssef AA, Madbouly NM. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2021; 138: 272-279.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jpsychires.2021.04.010

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to assess the structural alteration of corpus callosum (CC) in adolescent females with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and detect the relationship between these changes and BPD symptoms.

METHODS: A comparative case control study was conducted on 50 adolescent females that were divided into 2 groups; 25 outpatients suffering from BPD (according to DSM-IV-TR diagnostic criteria) compared to 25 healthy adolescents. All subjects were assessed by Borderline Personality Questionnaire, Barratt impulsivity scale-11, Brief Non-Suicidal Self-Injury Assessment tool, Beck Scale for Suicidal Ideation, and Diffusion tensor imaging.

RESULTS: Relative to control subjects, BPD patients had significantly lower fractional anisotropy (FA) values in the genu and lower mean diffusivity (MD) values in the body of CC. There was a negative correlation between FA values in the genu and body of CC and impulsivity. MD in the body of CC was positively correlated with motor impulsiveness and negatively correlated with suicidality.

CONCLUSION: Adolescent females with BPD show structural alterations in the CC that are related to symptoms of emotional dysregulation and impulsivity.


Adolescent; Impulsivity; Borderline personality disorder; Corpus callosum; Diffusion tensor imaging

