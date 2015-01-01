Abstract

In Reply The primary aim of our study1 was to examine associations of cannabis use disorder (CUD) with self-harm, suicide, and overall mortality risk in adolescents and young adults with mood disorders. In this population-based retrospective longitudinal cohort study of Medicaid-enrolled individuals aged 10 to 24 years with mood disorders, more than 10% also had diagnosed CUD. The presence of CUD was significantly associated with increased risk of nonfatal self-harm, all-cause mortality, death by unintentional overdose, and death by homicide...

Language: en