Citation
Fontanella CA, Brock G, Fristad MA. JAMA Pediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In Reply The primary aim of our study1 was to examine associations of cannabis use disorder (CUD) with self-harm, suicide, and overall mortality risk in adolescents and young adults with mood disorders. In this population-based retrospective longitudinal cohort study of Medicaid-enrolled individuals aged 10 to 24 years with mood disorders, more than 10% also had diagnosed CUD. The presence of CUD was significantly associated with increased risk of nonfatal self-harm, all-cause mortality, death by unintentional overdose, and death by homicide...
Language: en