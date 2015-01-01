|
Barzilay R, Moore TM, Calkins ME, Maliackel L, Jones JD, Boyd RC, Warrier V, Benton TD, Oquendo MA, Gur RC, Gur RE. Neurobiol. Stress 2021; 14: e100314.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
33869680
Abstract
Environment (E) is pivotal in explaining variability in brain and behavior development, including suicidal ideation (SI) and behavior. It is therefore critical to systematically study relationships among environmental exposures (i.e., exposome) and suicidal phenotypes. Here, we evaluated the role of individual-level adversity and neighborhood environment and their interaction (E x E) in association with youth SI. Sample included youth (N = 7,054, ages 11-21) from the Philadelphia Neurodevelopmental Cohort, which investigated clinical phenotypes in a diverse US community population. We examined cross-sectional associations of environmental exposures with lifetime history of SI (n = 671), focusing on interactions between individual-level exposures to assaultive trauma (n = 917) and neighborhood-level socioeconomic status (SES) quantified using geocoded Census data. Models included potential confounds and overall psychopathology.
Language: en
Trauma; Stress; Socioeconomic status; Suicidal ideation; Exposome