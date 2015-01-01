CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Mullins MF. Nursing 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Springhouse)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Cannabis dabbing refers to the recreational inhalation of extremely concentrated tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychotropic cannabinoid derived from the marijuana plant. The practice carries significant health and legal risks. This article discusses what nurses need to know about dabbing and how they can educate patients who may be engaging in risky behavior.
Language: en