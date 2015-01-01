Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In 2013, Michigan enacted legislation requiring parents and athletes to receive educational material concerning sport-related concussion (SRC). The aim of this study was to examine trends in concussion knowledge of parents from one community following implementation of Michigan's Sports Concussion Laws (MSCL).



METHODS: A convenience sample of parents of students from a suburban school district were surveyed via district email at one year and five years post MSCL implementation.



RESULTS were compared to an equivalent 33-item survey obtained prior to the law. Individual questions were compared between the three surveys using Chi-square analysis with statistical significance observed at p < 0.05.



RESULTS: A total of 381 responses were obtained from the one-year post-MSCL (1yMSCL) and 178 in the five-year post-MSCL (5yMSCL) survey. Awareness of district policy regarding concussion was significantly higher after implementation of the MSCL (i.e., 77% at 1yMSCL and 71% at 5yMSCL) compared to prior 18% pre-MSCL (p < 0.0001). Respondents to the 5yMSCL survey were also significantly more aware of medical guidelines surrounding "return to play" after SRC compared to 1yMSCL (84.8% v 78.7%, p = 0.01). At 5yMSCL, significantly more respondents agreed that head injuries could cause more brain damage to children than adults (86.5% v 78.7% at 1yMSCL, p = 0.03). Finally, most parents at both survey periods rated the concussion educational material as the most helpful information source regarding SRC.



CONCLUSIONS: Based on these results, parental knowledge awareness appears to have increased concerning awareness of medical guidelines for SRC and potential brain damage risks to children after enactment of the MSCL.

Language: en