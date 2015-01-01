|
Denton EGD. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; 51(2): 189-196.
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
Studied mostly in developed countries, the increased prevalence of suicide among youth, worldwide, is a preventable public health concern. Guyana, a developing country in South America, has the highest rate of youth death by suicide. Based on the diathesis-stress model, this community-based study aimed to identify both psychiatric and biological factors associated with repeated suicide attempts among high-risk youth.
