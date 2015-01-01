Abstract

Studied mostly in developed countries, the increased prevalence of suicide among youth, worldwide, is a preventable public health concern. Guyana, a developing country in South America, has the highest rate of youth death by suicide. Based on the diathesis-stress model, this community-based study aimed to identify both psychiatric and biological factors associated with repeated suicide attempts among high-risk youth.



OBJECTIVE: We measured psychiatric symptoms, childhood traumas, and cortisol to identify correlates with recurrent suicide attempts.



METHOD: Poisson regression tested the association between psychiatric symptoms, trauma, and cortisol levels on number of suicide attempts among 50 youths from three child welfare orphanages in Guyana. Sixty-six percent were female, and the average age was 14 years. DSM-5 symptom measure was administered and saliva samples collected.



RESULTS: Fifty percent of the youth endorsed suicide attempt. Within this subsample, a minimum of one and maximum of five suicide attempts were self-reported. Participants' number of suicide attempts was positively associated with number of past traumas, psychosis, and depression symptoms.



CONCLUSION: Suicide prevention screening among at-risk youth should target severity of psychosis and depression reports and number of traumatic life experiences.

Language: en