Abstract

This is a case of voluntary ingestion of Nerium oleander leaves in an adolescent requiring the use of atropine and emergency chartering of antidigoxin antibodies (Digifab®) due to the difficulty of assessing oleandrin level and associated toxicity. Upon hospital admission, a digoxinemia was performed (0.44 µg/mL) and the presence of oleandrine was detected. Oleandrin levels at toxic levels may be suspected by a measure of blood digoxin and explain the patient's clinical signs, which could adapt the therapeutic management.

Language: fr