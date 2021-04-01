SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Combe C, Guitton J, Daudé A, Bricon TL, Guibert N, Bosset C, Girardot T. Ann. Pharm. Fr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pharma.2021.04.003

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This is a case of voluntary ingestion of Nerium oleander leaves in an adolescent requiring the use of atropine and emergency chartering of antidigoxin antibodies (Digifab®) due to the difficulty of assessing oleandrin level and associated toxicity. Upon hospital admission, a digoxinemia was performed (0.44 µg/mL) and the presence of oleandrine was detected. Oleandrin levels at toxic levels may be suspected by a measure of blood digoxin and explain the patient's clinical signs, which could adapt the therapeutic management.


Language: fr

Keywords

Laurier rose; oléandrine; olendrin; Pink oleander; prise en charge thérapeutique; therapeutic management

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print