De Crescenzo LA, Gabella BA, Johnson J. Inj. Epidemiol. 2021; 8(1): e15.
(Copyright © 2021, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
33866966
BACKGROUND: The transition in 2015 to the Tenth Revision of the International Classification of Disease, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM) in the US led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to propose a surveillance definition of traumatic brain injury (TBI) utilizing ICD-10-CM codes. The CDC's proposed surveillance definition excludes "unspecified injury of the head," previously included in the ICD-9-CM TBI surveillance definition. The study purpose was to evaluate the impact of the TBI surveillance definition change on monthly rates of TBI-related emergency department (ED) visits in Colorado from 2012 to 2017.
Regression analysis; Traumatic brain injury; Hospital emergency department; International classification of disease codes