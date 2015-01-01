SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Neustadtl AL, Bukowski WK, Neustadtl A, Milzman D. J. Athl. Train. 2021; 56(4): 404-407.

(Copyright © 2021, National Athletic Trainers' Association (USA))

10.4085/1062-6050-126.20

CONTEXT: Concussions in ice hockey players are an interesting area of study due to the fast-paced and high-impact nature of the sport. Recently, researchers have focused on player performance after return from concussion to evaluate subclinical deficits that were previously missed.

OBJECTIVE: To examine National Hockey League (NHL) player performance from 2013 to 2019 and compare performance before a concussion with performance immediately after recovering to assess the current NHL return-to-play protocol.

DESIGN: Cross-sectional study.

SETTING: The NHL Injury Viz and sports reporting websites.

PATIENTS OR OTHER PARTICIPANTS: Players in the NHL who sustained concussions from 2013 to 2019.

MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE(S): Goals, assists, points, plus-minus, time on ice (TOI), and hits.

RESULTS: When goals, assists, points, plus-minus, TOI, and hits were examined, only TOI was different after the players returned from injury, and this TOI difference was not substantively important.

CONCLUSIONS: After concussion, NHL player performance did not change.


mild traumatic brain injury; recovery; return to play

