Citation
Neustadtl AL, Bukowski WK, Neustadtl A, Milzman D. J. Athl. Train. 2021; 56(4): 404-407.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, National Athletic Trainers' Association (USA))
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
CONTEXT: Concussions in ice hockey players are an interesting area of study due to the fast-paced and high-impact nature of the sport. Recently, researchers have focused on player performance after return from concussion to evaluate subclinical deficits that were previously missed.
Language: en
Keywords
mild traumatic brain injury; recovery; return to play