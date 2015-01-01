|
Hill RM, Gushanas KL, Alvis L, Dodd CG, Kurian S, Saxena J, Saxena K, Kaplow JB, Rufino K, Williams L. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; 51(2): 255-262.
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
OBJECTIVE: As suicide risk screening becomes more common in healthcare settings, geospatial coding of behavioral health data may offer a means for identifying areas of elevated suicide risk for use in public health prevention efforts. The present study demonstrates an analytic approach for using universal suicide risk screening data to identify areas of elevated suicide risk.
