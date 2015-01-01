|
Citation
|
Tucker RP, Drapeau CW, Schwab N, Campbell FR. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; 51(2): 308-315.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the impact of a 6-h traumatic loss training program on organ procurement personnel attitudes, confidence, and knowledge about suicide loss and best practices in supporting survivors. Organ procurement personnel may be uniquely positioned to deliver supportive programming as they have early access to suicide loss survivors (i.e., within hours or days of a loss) and are trained in a variety of backgrounds that include skills in supportive service delivery (i.e., nursing and social work).
Language: en