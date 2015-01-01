|
Citation
|
Labouliere CD, Green KL, Vasan P, Cummings A, Layman D, Kammer J, Rahman M, Brown GK, Finnerty M, Stanley B. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; 51(2): 325-333.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Many public health approaches to suicide prevention emphasize connecting at-risk individuals to professional treatment. However, it is unclear to what degree the outpatient mental health workforce has the requisite knowledge and skills to provide the evidence-based care needed to help those at risk. In this project, prior to the implementation of a statewide suicide prevention initiative, we assessed the baseline suicide prevention training and clinical practices of the New York State outpatient mental health workforce, a group likely representative of the broader U.S. clinical workforce.
Language: en