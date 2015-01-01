|
Standley CJ, Foster-Fishman P. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; 51(2): 203-211.
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
unavailable
OBJECTIVE: This study examined the relationship between social support and suicidality among youth from a public health perspective by using (1) a socioecological framework and (2) an intersectional approach to social identity.
Language: en
adolescent; family support; suicidal ideation; marginalized; school support