|
Citation
|
Hunt RA, Levinson CA, Peiper NC. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; 51(2): 247-254.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Suicide is a leading cause of death in early adolescents (i.e., children ages 11-14), underscoring the need for a more complex understanding of suicidality in youth. Syndemics framework posits that the overlap of multiple maladaptive behaviors (or risk factors) produces worse health outcomes compared to each behavior alone. The use of this framework in preventing suicide necessitates that identification of developmental risk factors that occur in tandem to suicide (e.g., disordered eating behaviors and substance use) may be important for intervening on those at greatest risk of suicide.
Language: en