Abstract

Mushroom poisoning is a common clinical problem. Severe mushroom poisoning often causes liver and kidney failure. Although severe myocardial damage is rare, the fatality rate is extremely high. This case report describes a 56-year-old male suffered severe myocardial damage, multiple organ dysfunction, circulatory failure, recurrent malignant arrhythmia, and cardiac arrest after the ingestion of wild mushrooms. He was administered venoarterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (VA-ECMO) combined with hemoperfusion, plasma exchange and continuous renal replacement therapy. The heart rhythm gradually stabilized 3 hours after ECMO surgery. On the 6th day after ECMO, heart function recovered. The patient was then weaned from ECMO, and he ultimately recovered and was discharged. In patients with fatal mushroom poisoning leading to refractory arrhythmia and cardiac arrest, early implementation of VA-ECMO combined with sequential blood purification treatment can improve the prognosis and increase the survival rate.

