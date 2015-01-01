Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The use of forklift trucks during work has a high accident potential. The aim of this study is to describe injury patterns, treatment and outcome after forklift truck accidents in the context of the employers' liability insurance association.



METHODS: Retrospective data collection of all cases between 2004 and 2019. Excluded were patients < 18 years, without follow-up or with definitive external treatment. Trauma mechanism, injury patterns and distribution, treatment, complications, time of incapacity for work, return to work and impairment of earning capacity were recorded.



RESULTS: Of 109 patients with 110 injuries, 52.7% showed isolated injuries and 47.3% combined injuries, which affected the lower extremity in 95 cases. There were fractures in 85.5%, including 32.7% in open form. The mean length of stay was 29.1 days (range 1 - 129); an indication for surgery was seen in 80.9%. Surgical treatment required an average of 3 interventions, with significantly more operations for soft tissue closure than for the fractures (p ≤ 0.023). Amputations were necessary in 8 cases; complications occurred in 29.1%. Return to work was possible in 90%, after a mean period of incapacity for work of 33.6 weeks. A total of 40% showed a pensionable impairment of earning capacity.



CONCLUSION: Accidents with forklift trucks result in complex lower extremities injuries with the need of multi-stage treatment and show relatively high complication rates. A return to work is often possible after a long period of convalescence, and a pensionable impairment of earning capacity often persists.

Language: de