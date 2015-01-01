|
MacDonald S. Am. J. Speech Lang. Pathol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Speech-Language-Hearing Association)
PURPOSE The communication service needs of individuals with acquired brain injuries (ABIs) are frequently overlooked, leading to delays, denials, or premature discharge from communication interventions. This is particularly true for those with subtle cognitive-communication deficits, which may not be apparent until sufficiently challenged at work, in school, or in the community. The purpose of this study was to evaluate a referral tool that could promote understanding of the broad range of communication impairments that occur following ABI and lead to improved identification and referral.
