Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aims to explore the mediational effects of emotional and behavioral problems on the association between childhood emotional abuse and depressive symptoms among college students.



METHODS: Data were drawn from 60 universities from 10 provinces in China (n=30,374). Information about childhood maltreatment, depressive symptoms, emotional and behavioral problems were gathered through the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire-Short Form (CTQ-SF), the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale (CES-D) and the Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ), respectively. Univariable and multivariable logistic regression models and mediating models were used.



RESULTS: After controlling for demographic factors, childhood emotional abuse was the strongest risk factor for depressive symptoms (adjusted odds ratio (aOR)=2.54, 95%CI=2.27-2.85). The relationship between childhood emotional abuse and depressive symptoms was partially mediated by emotional and behavioral problems with 68.7% total indirect effect. Among the 5 identified subtypes of emotional and behavioral problems, the mediating effects of emotional problems (57.3%) and hyperactivity (28.6%) were higher than peer problems (7.8%) and prosocial behavior (3.6%). Conduct problems did not show a significant mediating effect (p>0.05). LIMITATIONS: The cross-sectional design is limited to make inferences about causality.



CONCLUSIONS: Childhood emotional abuse was strongly associated with depressive symptoms in college students. Of the five identified subtypes of emotional and behavioral problems, four subtypes mediated the relationship between childhood emotional abuse and depressive symptoms, including emotional problems, hyperactivity, peer problems and prosocial behavior.

