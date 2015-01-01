Abstract

The stress coping strategies of patients with bipolar disorder (BD) may affect their suicide risk. We examined coping behaviors and impact of coping strategies and clinical characteristics on suicide attempts and lifetime suicidal ideation in patients with BD I, compared with a healthy control group. We recruited 185 euthymic patients with BD and 94 healthy controls. Participants completed the Coping Orientation to Problems Experienced Inventory. Suicide attempt prevalence in patients with BD was around 34%, and frequency of lifetime suicide ideation was around 60%. Binary logistic regression analysis revealed greater use of behavioral disengagement and religious coping strategies among patients with BD, compared with controls. Patients with previous suicide attempts presented a more severe illness course, notably early onset, with more depressive and mixed episodes and a more dysfunctional coping style than nonsuicidal patients. Behavioral interventions can target avoidant coping behavior, such as denial, especially in patients with suicide attempts.

