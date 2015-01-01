Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is the second leading cause of death for college-aged individuals worldwide and in the US. Recent studies have identified preliminary evidence of widening disparities in suicidal behaviors across sex, sexual orientation, race/ethnicity, age, and socioeconomic status among college students. Few systematic reviews and meta-analyses offer a comprehensive understanding of on-campus and off-campus suicide interventions, nor is collated information available for different types of screening, assessment, treatment, and postvention plans. Further challenges have been identified since the COVID-19 pandemic, calling for cost-effective and innovative interventions to address increased rates of suicidal behaviors among college students facing unprecedented stressors.



OBJECTIVE: This research protocol describes the first systematic review and meta-analysis to identify the most effective and cost-effective intervention components for universal and targeted (indicated and selected) suicide prevention among college students in a global context. Special attention will be placed on disparities in suicide prevention across sociodemographic subgroups, inclusive interventions beyond campus, global context, and intervention responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: A sensitive search strategy will be executed across Medline (Ovid), EMBASE (Embase.com), PsycINFO (EBSCO), ERIC (EBSCO), Cochrane Library (Cochranelibrary.com), Dissertations and Theses Global (ProQuest), Scopus (Scopus.com), Global Index Medicus, SciELO, African Journals Online, Global Health (CABI), and Google Scholar. Data extraction and evaluation will be conducted by three independent researchers. Risk of bias will be assessed. A multilevel meta-regression model and subgroup analysis will be used to analyze the data and estimate effect sizes.



RESULTS: The initial search was completed in December 2020 and updated with additional other-language studies in March 2020. We expect the results to be submitted for publication in mid-2021.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite increasing rates of suicidal behaviors among college students, few preventative efforts have targeted this population, and even less focus on factors that might place specific demographic groups at heightened risk. The impact of COVID-19 on suicidal behaviors among college students highlights and exacerbates the urgent need for rapid and effective interventions that might differ from traditional approaches. This equity-focused study will address these gaps and provide a valuable analysis of the effectiveness of suicide preventions and interventions.



FINDINGS will inform clinicians, researchers, policymakers, families, and organizations about evidence-based interventions to reducing the gaps in the suicide crisis among college students from different sociodemographic groups. CLINICALTRIAL: PROSPERO Registration: CRD42020225429. INTERNATIONAL REGISTERED REPORT: DERR1-10.2196/26948.

