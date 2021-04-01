Abstract

In older age, several observational studies investigated risk factors for suicide attempts/completed suicides, however, contrasting evidence came from population-based setting. In the present systematic review, we described through a narrative synthesis the significant associations existing among risk factors and suicide attempts/completed suicides in subjects aged >65 years. From the 39 population-based studies selected in six different databases until February 15, 2021, we analyzed the most frequent 28 risk factors for suicidal behaviour. The risk factors more associated to suicide attempts than other variables frequently related to suicidal behavior in older age were depressive disorders, methods employed to self-harm (particularly poisoning), and psychotropic drug utilization followed by psychological factors and disability. Moreover, male sex, violent methods to self-harm, any psychiatric disorder (depression, anxiety and bipolar disorders), a poor medical condition, stressors/bereavement, and living alone appeared to be more significant for predicting completed suicides in late life. In older age, efforts for suicide prevention should be based on strategies to assess and treat psychiatric disorders along with psychological interventions, particularly in males.

