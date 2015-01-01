|
Citation
Yrondi A, Arbus C, Bennabi D, d'Amato T, Bellivier F, Bougerol T, Camus V, Courtet P, Doumy O, Genty JB, Holtzmann J, Horn M, Lançon C, Leboyer M, Llorca PM, Maruani J, Moirand R, Molière F, Petrucci J, Richieri R, Samalin L, Stephan F, Vaiva G, Walter M, Haffen E, Aouizerate B, El-Hage W. PLoS One 2021; 16(4): e0250148.
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: We assessed the correlation between childhood maltreatment (CM) and severity of depression in an elderly unipolar Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD) sample.
METHODS: Patients were enrolled from a longitudinal cohort (FACE-DR) of the French Network of Expert TRD Centres.
RESULTS: Our sample included 96 patients (33% of the overall cohort) aged 60 years or above, with a mean age of 67.2 (SD = 5.7). The majority of the patients were female (62.5%). The Montgomery and Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) and Quick Inventory Depression Scale-Self Report (QIDS-SR) mean scores were high, 28.2 (SD = 7.49) [MADRS score range: 0-60; moderate severity≥20, high severity≥35] and 16.5 (SD = 4.94) [IDS-SR score range: 0-27; moderate severity≥11, high severity≥16], respectively. Mean self-esteem scores were 22.47 (SD = 6.26) [range 0-30]. In an age- and sex-adjusted model, we found a positive correlation between childhood trauma (CTQ scores) and depressive symptom severity [MADRS (β = 0.274; p = 0.07) and QIDS-SR (β = 0.302; p = 0.005) scores]. We detected a statistically significant correlation between physical abuse and depressive symptom severity [MADRS (β = 0.304; p = 0.03) and QIDS-SR (β = 0.362; p = 0.005) scores]. We did not observe any significant correlation between other types of trauma and depressive symptom severity. We showed that self-esteem (Rosenberg scale) mediated the effect of physical abuse (PA) on the intensity of depressive symptoms [MADRS: b = 0.318, 95% BCa C.I. [0.07, 0.62]; QIDS-SR: b = 0.177, 95% BCa C.I. [0.04, 0.37]]. Preacher & Kelly's Kappa Squared values of 19.1% (k2 = 0.191) and 16% (k2 = 0.16), respectively for the two scales, indicate a moderate effect.
CONCLUSION: To our knowledge, this is the first study conducted in a geriatric TRD population documenting an association between childhood trauma (mainly relating to PA) and the intensity of depressive symptoms.
