Abstract

BACKGROUND: People with schizophrenia (PWS) are at greater risk of suicide. However, suicide behaviors that occur in PWS are often overlooked, inadequately characterized, and not consistently integrated into treatment. Despite this burden and consequences in Ethiopia, there is a dearth of studies concerning suicide behavior in PWS. Therefore, this study is aimed at assessing the magnitude of suicide behavior and its predictors among PWS in Ethiopia.



METHODS: An institution based cross-sectional study was employed. Data were collected using the structured interviewer-administered questionnaire from a sample of 300 PWS at Amanuel Mental Specialized Hospital (AMSH). The revised version of Suicide Behavior Questionnaire (SBQ-R) was used to assess suicide behavior in PWS. The data was collected from March 1 to 30, 2019. Binary logistic regression was performed to identify independent predictors of suicidal behavior at 95% confidence level. Statistical significance was declared at p value <0.05.



RESULT: A total of 300 patients with schizophrenia participated in the study. More than two-thirds of 203 (67.7%) of the participants were males, and 116 (38.7%) participants were between the ages of 28 and 37 years. We found that the prevalence of suicide behavior among PWS was 30.3%. Being unemployed (AOR = 3.65, CI = 1.32, 10.05), family history of suicide (AOR = 3.16, CI = 1.38, 7.23), substance use (AOR = 2.51, CI = 1.13, 5.59), current positive psychotic symptoms (hallucination (AOR = 6.39, CI = 2.86, 14.29), and delusion (AOR = 4.15, CI = 1.95, 14.29) and presence of comorbid depression (AOR = 4.81, CI = 1.98, 11.68) were independent significant predictors with suicidal behavior in PWS.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of suicidal behavior among PWS was found to be high. Hence, designing strategies for early screening and intervention is the most critical prevention strategy of suicide in PWS.

