Abstract

PURPOSE: This study examines whether stress exposures experienced within and across various life domains (e.g., interpersonal, financial) are predictors of depression among Afro-Caribbean women, an understudied ethnic group within the US Black female population.



METHODS: A sample of Afro-Caribbean women (N = 878) was drawn from the National Survey of American Life (NSAL), the first nationally representative psychiatric epidemiology survey focused on the mental health of the US Afro-Caribbean and African American populations. Negative binomial regression analysis was conducted for depressive symptoms, and binary logistic regression results are presented for past-year and lifetime major depressive episode. Analyses examined the relative effect of five stress exposures on depression: major discrimination, everyday discrimination, past-month chronic stress, financial strain, and negative interactions with family.



RESULTS: Of the five stress exposures, chronic stress and financial strain were associated with increased risk for both recent (e.g., past week) and more distal (i.e., past-year and lifetime) experiences of depression. Though experiences with discrimination were associated with depression, its effects were attenuated when other stressors were taken into account.



CONCLUSIONS: Mental health prevention and intervention programs must address stress concerns that are chronic in nature and stressors that reflect financial instability for Afro-Caribbean women.

Language: en