Johnson LL, Muehler T, Stacy MA. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; 51(2): 263-273.
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
OBJECTIVE: Crisis hotlines are an important part of a public health approach to suicide prevention. The Veterans Crisis Line (VCL) provides hotline services to Veterans. There is a paucity of research concerning the effectiveness of the VCL. The current work describes efforts to establish groundwork for VCL effectiveness research.
Language: en
prevention; suicide; Veteran; effectiveness; crisis line