Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Gender minority individuals represent a population at increased risk for suicidal self-directed violence (SDV). However, traditional models of suicidal SDV fail to consider gender minority population-specific factors that may buffer or exacerbate risk; further, while sexual and gender minority (SGM) health disparity frameworks may be extended suicidal SDV outcomes among gender minority individuals, little research exists bridging the gap between suicidal SDV research and SGM health disparity research. Thus, the current study sought to identify factors from SGM health disparity models related to suicidal SDV among gender minority individuals.



METHOD: The current study presents a synthesis of peer-reviewed publications (n = 11) that were informed by an SGM health framework and specifically examined suicidal SDV among adult gender minority individuals within the United States.



RESULTS: Factors from SGM health disparity models related to suicidal SDV outcomes included the following: 1) gender minority identity-related factors; 2) gender minority-related rejection, discrimination, harassment, and victimization; 3) structural stigma; and 4) resilience factors.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings support the applicability of SGM health disparity concepts to suicidal SDV outcomes among gender minority individuals. Future longitudinal research with more diverse participants examining the impact of intersectionality of identity and predictive model fit is warranted.

Language: en