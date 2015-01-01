|
Kaniuka AR, Bowling J. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; 51(2): 212-219.
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
OBJECTIVE: Gender minority individuals represent a population at increased risk for suicidal self-directed violence (SDV). However, traditional models of suicidal SDV fail to consider gender minority population-specific factors that may buffer or exacerbate risk; further, while sexual and gender minority (SGM) health disparity frameworks may be extended suicidal SDV outcomes among gender minority individuals, little research exists bridging the gap between suicidal SDV research and SGM health disparity research. Thus, the current study sought to identify factors from SGM health disparity models related to suicidal SDV among gender minority individuals.
