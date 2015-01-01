|
Mitchell SM, Brown SL, Görgülü T, Conner KR, Swogger MT. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; 51(2): 237-246.
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
OBJECTIVE: Criminal justice involvement, substance use, and suicide pose significant public health concerns; however, the unique and synergistic effects of these experiences among high-risk individuals remain understudied. We hypothesized positive main effects for alcohol-related severity, drug-related severity, current criminal justice involvement, and thwarted belonging (TB) on suicide ideation history (SIH) and suicide attempt history (SAH) and that TB would moderate these associations.
Language: en
suicide attempt; suicide ideation; substance use; criminal justice system; thwarted belonging