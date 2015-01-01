Abstract

This study aimed to systematically review the relationship of obesity-depression in the female sex. We carried out a systematic search (PubMed, MEDLINE, Embase) to quantify the articles (controlled trials and randomized controlled trials) regarding obesity and depression on a female population or a mixed sample. Successively, we established whether the sex specificities were studied by the authors and if they reported on collecting data regarding factors that may contribute to the evolution of obesity and depression and that could be responsible for the greater susceptibility of females to those conditions. After applying the inclusion and exclusion criteria, we found a total of 20 articles with a female sample and 54 articles with a mixed sample. More than half of all articles (51.35%, n = 38) evaluated the relationship between depression and obesity, but only 20 (27.03%) evaluated this relationship among females; still, 80% of those (n = 16) presented supporting results. However, few articles considered confounding factors related to female hormones (12.16%, n = 9) and none of the articles focused on factors responsible for the binomial obesity-depression in the female sex. The resulting articles also supported that depression (and related impairments) influencing obesity (and related impairments) is a two-way road. This systematic review supports the concurrency of obesity-depression in females but also shows how sex specificities are ultimately under-investigated. Female sex specificity is not being actively considered when studying the binomial obesity-depression, even within a female sample. Future studies should focus on trying to understand how the female sex and normal hormonal variations influence these conditions.

Language: en