Obikane E, Baba T, Shinozaki T, Obata S, Nakanishi S, Murata C, Ushio E, Suzuki Y, Shirakawa N, Honda M, Sasaki N, Nishi D, O'Mahen H, Kawakami N. BMC Pregnancy Childbirth 2021; 21(1): e314.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
BACKGROUND: Child abuse and postnatal depression are two public health problems that often co-occur, with rates of childhood maltreatment highest during the first year of life. Internet-based behavioural activation (iBA) therapy has demonstrated its efficacy for improving postnatal depression. No study has examined whether the iBA program is also effective at preventing child abuse. This study aims to investigate whether iBA improves depressive symptoms among mothers and prevents abusive behaviours towards children in postpartum mothers in a randomized controlled trial, stratifying on depressive mood status. The study also evaluates the implementation aspects of the program, including how users, medical providers, and managers perceive the program in terms of acceptability, appropriateness, feasibility, and harm done.
Language: en
Child abuse; Implementation; Behavioural activation; Cognitive behavioural therapy; Internet-based psychotherapy; Postnatal depression