Citation
Irving J, Colling C, Shetty H, Pritchard M, Stewart R, Fusar-Poli P, McGuire P, Patel R. BMJ Open 2021; 11(4): e042949.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To determine whether gender differences in symptom presentation at first episode psychosis (FEP) remain even when controlling for substance use, age and ethnicity, using natural language processing applied to electronic health records (EHRs). DESIGN, SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: Data were extracted from EHRs of 3350 people (62% male patients) who had presented to the South London and Maudsley NHS Trust with a FEP between 1 April 2007 and 31 March 2017. Logistic regression was used to examine gender differences in the presentation of positive, negative, depressive, mania and disorganisation symptoms. EXPOSURES FOR OBSERVATIONAL STUDIES: Gender (male vs female). MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Presence of positive, negative, depressive, mania and disorganisation symptoms at initial clinical presentation.
Language: en
Keywords
health informatics; schizophrenia & psychotic disorders; substance misuse