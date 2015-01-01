|
Citation
Khosravani V, Samimi Ardestani SM, Bastan FS, McKay D, Asmundson GJG. Clin. Psychol. Psychother. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Suicidal ideation is prevalent in patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD); but, during COVID-19 it may be increased. The present study aimed to examine the effects of obsessive-compulsive (OC) symptom dimensions and OCD severity on suicidal ideation by considering the role of stress responses in reaction to COVID-19 in a clinical sample of patients with OCD. In a cross-sectional study, 304 patients with OCD completed measures of OC symptom dimensions, OCD severity, general mental health (depression and anxiety), and COVID-19-related stress.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicidal ideation; COVID-19 stress; Obsessive-compulsive disorder; Obsessive-compulsive symptom dimensions; OCD severity